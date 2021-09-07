The Lions X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Jared Goff

It’s a new era for the Detroit Lions and their fans. After 12 straight seasons with Matthew Stafford as the quarterback and only three playoff games, the team finally decided to move on. The Stafford era will go down as a disappointment, but the rebuild is underway in Detroit and there may be some building blocks here for the future. The first is quarterback Jared Goff. He’s unlikely to be the future quarterback of the Lions, but there’s still a chance he can turn his career around. The second is coach Dan Campbell. Good luck there. The third and one of the most important entering this season is second-year running back D’Andre Swift.