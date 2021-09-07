CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Lions X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Jared Goff

By Cooper Carlson
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a new era for the Detroit Lions and their fans. After 12 straight seasons with Matthew Stafford as the quarterback and only three playoff games, the team finally decided to move on. The Stafford era will go down as a disappointment, but the rebuild is underway in Detroit and there may be some building blocks here for the future. The first is quarterback Jared Goff. He’s unlikely to be the future quarterback of the Lions, but there’s still a chance he can turn his career around. The second is coach Dan Campbell. Good luck there. The third and one of the most important entering this season is second-year running back D’Andre Swift.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
MLive.com

Top Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams suffers brain injury

DETROIT -- The Lions lost their top left tackle. They lost their top cornerback. And now they’ve lost their top receiver too, with Tyrell Williams entering concussion protocol after suffering a brain injury in the 41-33 loss on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams suffered the injury while trying...
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#Playoff Games#American Football#The Lions X Factor#The Detroit Lions
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, other 49ers players react to Jason Verrett’s potentially season-ending injury

683 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers fear the worst but are praying for the best when it comes to starting cornerback Jason Verrett. The defender went down late during Sunday's 41-33 victory against the Detroit Lions, and head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after the game that the team fears he suffered a torn ACL.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jared Goff throws one of the worst pick-6 balls in NFL history [Video]

With the Detroit Lions trailing the San Francisco 49ers 21-10 in the second quarter, Lions QB Jared Goff had a golden opportunity to march his team down the field right before halftime. But, instead of doing getting some points before the half, Goff forced a ball, throwing one of the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions QB Jared Goff’s brutally honest response to outside criticism entering 2021 season

Jared Goff finds himself on a new team for the 2021 NFL season after getting traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions. Goff’s play has taken a step back since leading the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, and he has faced plenty of criticism for it. Furthermore, not many people are expecting much from the Lions this season under eccentric first-year head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan talks 49ers’ CB options with Jason Verrett injured; Richard Sherman ‘always a possibility’

863 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman return to the San Francisco 49ers? Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't eliminating the possibility following the likely loss of starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he fears Verrett suffered a torn ACL, ending the season again for the often-injured veteran cornerback.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Crushing Injury News

The Detroit Lions have reportedly received some crushing injury news following the Week 1 loss on Sunday afternoon. Detroit played tough against San Francisco on Sunday. The Lions trailed by multiple touchdowns for most of the contest, before rallying late and nearly tying the game. The comeback fell short, but Lions fans were impressed by the fight in the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy