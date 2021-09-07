Omar J. Dorsey on His 'Amazing' Queen Sugar and Halloween Kills Roles—Plus, the Marvel Star He's Trick-or-Treating With
“The promise of tomorrow outweighs the pain of right now.”. Those wise words were uttered on the Season 5 finale of Queen Sugar earlier this year, when the character of Hollywood Desonier—played by actor Omar J. Dorsey—reminded viewers why he’s a paragon of mature masculinity. As a husband, uncle and friend, Hollywood’s an alpha male, yet he’s also a safe space to land. He’s a loving protector and teacher—and we’re here for it.parade.com
Comments / 0