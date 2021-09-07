CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Judas Priest Have "At Least An Album Or Two Of New Material" In The Works

Cover picture for the articleJudas Priest bassist Ian Hill recently told The Morning Call that the band have “at least an album or two of new material’ up their sleeves. Restrictions put in place for COVID-19 have thus far hampered the band’s plans to get into the studio together and lay it down properly, but the outfit have been working remotely for the time being.

