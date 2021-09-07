CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

25 Years Ago Today Patrick Berger Debuted for Liverpool

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

After a successful Euro '96 tournament which saw the Czech Republic make the final, there was a scramble across Europe to sign some of their up and coming stars.

Manchester United managed to obtain the services of right winger Karel Poborsky in the chase that ensued after the Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwMRz_0boxPT3R00
SIPA Usa

Liverpool, however, were determined not to miss out and had their eyes on the signature of the Czech goal scorer in that final.

The manager at the time, Roy Evans, was keen to push through a deal for Patrick Berger to add to his attacking options.

After agreeing a fee of £3.25million with Borussia Dortmund, the 22 year old became a Liverpool player.

On 7 September 1996, 25 years ago today, Berger came on as a substitute replacing Stan Collymore in the 77th minute of a 2-1 win at Anfield against Southampton.

The player known for his long flowing locks and explosive left foot soon had an immediate impact scoring four goals in his next two appearances.

He went onto score nine goals in 34 appearances that season and had already become a fan favourite for his exciting style of play.

The Czech star went onto to play 196 times for Liverpool over a seven year period. Of the 35 goals he scored, many were spectacular and courtesy of his hammer of a left foot.

Much like his compatriot and friend, Vladimir Smicer, who would later sign for the Reds, Berger proved to be versatile being used across the midfield and in more advanced forward areas.

In Liverpool's 2001 treble winning season under Gerard Houllier, he stepped off the bench to play a key role in assisting Michael Owen's winner in the FA Cup final.

There was no doubt he enjoyed some exceptional periods during his Liverpool career but sadly injuries meant he didnt play as often as he would have liked in his last three seasons at the club.

In July 2003, Berger moved to Portsmouth on a free transfer before further spells in England with Aston Villa and Stoke City.

He went on to finish his career in his homeland with Sparta Prague before retiring because of recurrent injury problems in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGbAE_0boxPT3R00
Patrick Berger in action for Liverpool legends in Dublin, Ireland in 2019 Photo by Ben Ryan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Since retiring, Berger has featured on numerous occasions for the Liverpool legends and has also taken up an ambassadorial role at the club.

Congratulations Patrick on the 25th anniversary of your Liverpool debut.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah reaches 100 Premier League goals in Reds win

Liverpool kept pace with the Premier League's leading pack as Mohamed Salah's 100th English top-flight goal helped them to victory at Leeds. The game was somewhat marred, though, by a dislocated ankle to teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott, who was stretchered off following an initially innocuous-looking sliding challenge from Pascal Struijk that ultimately saw the Leeds player sent off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Collymore
Person
Roy Evans
Person
Michael Owen
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: I'm not interested in what we did two years ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he isn't bothered about matching the form of their title winning season. While their 3-0 scoreline was emphatic, Klopp felt his team could've performed a lot better. Klopp said: “I'm not interested in the form we had when we won the title, I am interested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' team of the week: Ronaldo, Fernandes, Van Dijk, Lukaku

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Premier League in sensational fashion, scoring twice as Manchester United beat Newcastle 4-1. Champions Manchester City had a hard-earned 1-0 win at Leicester, Liverpool eased 3-0 past Leeds and European champions Chelsea defeated Aston Villa by the same scoreline. Arsenal finally got their first points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Fabinho & Salah star as Liverpool look back at their best - Stephen Warnock

I have been waiting a long time for the kind of Liverpool performance we saw in their victory against Leeds United on Sunday. In terms of results, Jurgen's Klopp's side have made a very positive start to the Premier League season with three wins and a draw, but it is the way they are playing that is the most encouraging sign for me, and this was another hugely impressive display.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Euro#Czech#Borussia Dortmund#Anfield
LFCTransferRoom

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool started their Sunday with an opportunity to go joint top of the Premier League table after four matchdays, and go outright top with a win where they score four goals more than Leeds United. After the initial scare of the possibility of Alisson Becker and Fabinho Tavares missing out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Our Cristiano Ronaldo watch

There was never any doubt that he was going to deliver on the big stage, as he always does, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughed off the notion that he wouldn't start our most recent signing in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd. It is easy to write about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace on his Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice in his first appearance since returning to Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar was handed a full (second) debut at Old Trafford as United hosted Newcastle in the Premier League. And despite not seeing much of the ball in the first half, he repaid manager Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
119
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy