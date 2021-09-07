25 Years Ago Today Patrick Berger Debuted for Liverpool

After a successful Euro '96 tournament which saw the Czech Republic make the final, there was a scramble across Europe to sign some of their up and coming stars.

Manchester United managed to obtain the services of right winger Karel Poborsky in the chase that ensued after the Championships.

SIPA Usa

Liverpool, however, were determined not to miss out and had their eyes on the signature of the Czech goal scorer in that final.

The manager at the time, Roy Evans, was keen to push through a deal for Patrick Berger to add to his attacking options.

After agreeing a fee of £3.25million with Borussia Dortmund, the 22 year old became a Liverpool player.

On 7 September 1996, 25 years ago today, Berger came on as a substitute replacing Stan Collymore in the 77th minute of a 2-1 win at Anfield against Southampton.

The player known for his long flowing locks and explosive left foot soon had an immediate impact scoring four goals in his next two appearances.

He went onto score nine goals in 34 appearances that season and had already become a fan favourite for his exciting style of play.

The Czech star went onto to play 196 times for Liverpool over a seven year period. Of the 35 goals he scored, many were spectacular and courtesy of his hammer of a left foot.

Much like his compatriot and friend, Vladimir Smicer, who would later sign for the Reds, Berger proved to be versatile being used across the midfield and in more advanced forward areas.

In Liverpool's 2001 treble winning season under Gerard Houllier, he stepped off the bench to play a key role in assisting Michael Owen's winner in the FA Cup final.

There was no doubt he enjoyed some exceptional periods during his Liverpool career but sadly injuries meant he didnt play as often as he would have liked in his last three seasons at the club.

In July 2003, Berger moved to Portsmouth on a free transfer before further spells in England with Aston Villa and Stoke City.

He went on to finish his career in his homeland with Sparta Prague before retiring because of recurrent injury problems in 2010.

Patrick Berger in action for Liverpool legends in Dublin, Ireland in 2019 Photo by Ben Ryan / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Since retiring, Berger has featured on numerous occasions for the Liverpool legends and has also taken up an ambassadorial role at the club.

Congratulations Patrick on the 25th anniversary of your Liverpool debut.