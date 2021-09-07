CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy Vet Abigail Spencer Returning as Megan in Season 18

it looks like when Grey’s Anatomy throws Teddy and Owen their hard-won “I do”-over, the sister of the groom will be able to be in attendance. The long-running ABC drama announced on Tuesday that Abigail Spencer will be returning in a recurring capacity as Dr. Megan Hunt in Season 18, starting with the season premiere (airing Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9/8c).

The actress — whose list of television credits runs the gamut from Mad Men to True Detective , from Timeless to Rebel — made her Grey’s debut as the “late” trauma surgeon back in Season 14. The then-thought-to-be-dead character had previously been played in Owen’s visions by Batwoman ‘s new Poison Ivy/ Jane the Virgin alum Bridget Regan, in Season 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDY7B_0boxPE3m00 After Meredith performed an abdominal wall transplant on Megan — to heal devastating injuries that she sustained in Iraq — she reunited with lost love Nathan Riggs, thus ending amicably his romance with Grey, and moved with him and adopted son Farouk to sunny California. (She popped up again a season later.)

Perhaps tellingly (?), ABC’s character description for Megan only mentions that she lives on the West Coast with Farouk. Maybe, just maybe, things didn’t work out with Martin Henderson’s Riggs, and she’s suddenly single and available to help Link mend his broken heart…?

Previously, Grey’s Anatomy revealed that Kate Walsh and Kate Burton would be reprising their roles of Addison and the late Ellis, respectively.

What do you think of the casting news, Grey’s Anatomy fans? The addition of Spencer to any show is a good thing, wouldn’t you agree? Also, what story would you like to see play out for Megan?

Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz & Dash Mihok Set To Recur On ‘SVU’ Spinoff

NBC is rounding out its Season 2 cast for Law & Order: Organized Crime. Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz and Dash Mihok are set for recurring roles on the upcoming season of Dick Wolf’s SVU spinoff series. Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu. Williamson will portray Preston Webb. Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster. Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps. Law & Order: Organized Crime brought Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler character back to the venerable franchise for the first time in 10 years, and revolves around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler. Danielle Moné Truitt,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Is Nicky returning? Another mystery

Today CBS revealed some of their first details on the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but what we’re going to focus on in particular here is rather simple: The cast. (We’ll get to the episode itself a little later on down the road.) There have been some major questions when...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’: Jack and Rebecca Return in a Season 6 First Look (PHOTO)

The stars of This Is Us are back on set for the first day of filming the NBC drama’s sixth and final season and creator Dan Fogelman is giving viewers a special behind-the-scenes look. The showrunner tweeted, “Last first day. Feeling feelings. #ThisIsUs.” Alongside the caption, Fogelman teased the return...
TV SERIES
