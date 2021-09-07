CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Thief Shares New Single ‘Certainty’

JamBase
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Thief unveiled the new single “Certainty.” The track was penned and laid down straight to four-track during a power outage that took place while the band was recording at Sam Evian’s Flying Cloud Studios facility. Hannah Cohen contributed harmony vocals to Big Thief’s latest single. “Certainty” arrives less than...

www.jambase.com

mixmag.net

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Garnering critical acclaim for their previous work, Angel-Ho is bravely communicating the complexities of queerness in an African setting, aiming to challenge the conventions of gender and sexuality through audio-visual performance. Read this next: Taahliah's fearless creativity fuses...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Maeve Steele's Shimmer

Rising singer/songwriter Maeve Steele recently released her new single and video called "Shimmer" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I wrote this song in the summer of 2020, shortly after graduating college and moving to LA. Along with the lockdown and uncertainty of a new phase of life came an overwhelming sense of staleness. Writing had always been a means of exploration of what I was feeling, and suddenly I was at a point where I just didn't have much to write about. Like so many others in need of inspiration, I turned to Joan Didion. I reread her essay "Why I Write," and something in it really resonated with me. She explains that, to her, writing does not have to be a vessel for some great discovery or transfer of knowledge, but instead it is an just be a means of communicating the images that "shimmer around the edges." We all experience the world, and we all experience it differently - writing is just one way to communicate it. That sentiment, along with the word shimmer itself, struck a chord with me. As simple as it sounds, Didion reminded me that I didn't have to write about how I was feeling, I could write about what I wanted to be feeling. Lyrically, this song came from that mindset.
MUSIC
flaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Big Thief debut new song ‘Dragon’ at Pitchfork Music Festival

Big Thief debuted a brand new song called ‘Dragon’ during their performance at Pitchfork Music Festival this weekend. The Chicago festival kicked off in Union Park yesterday (September 10) and runs until Sunday (September 12). Artists on the line-up include Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Jay Electronica, Danny Brown, Thundercat, The Weather Station.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney cover Velvet Underground for tribute album

As we told you in July, a tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is due this month!. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico arrives September 24th and features Matt Berninger of The National, Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, and more.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Portico Quartet Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Impressions”

British instrumental band Portico Quartet have announced the release of their new album Monument, subsequently sharing its lead single “Impressions.” Monument will be out on November 5 via Gondwana. Check out the album artwork, track listing, and lead single below. Saxophonist and keyboardist Jack Wyllie talks about the new album...
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Injury Reserve Share New Single "Superman That"

Injury Reserve’s forthcoming album By the Time I Get to Phoenix (Sept. 15) is shaping up to be a much-anticipated fall release. Now operating as a duo following the passing of member Stepa J. Groggs in 2020, Injury Reserve emerged from their silence to announce the long-awaited follow-up to their 2019 debut. By the Time I Get to Phoenix was largely completed before Groggs’ passing, and his contributions were preserved.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Darkwoods My Betrothed reveal new album, share first single

After 23 years of silence, Finnish cult black metallers and pioneers of the scene Darkwoods My Betrothed are making their long-awaited comeback with a new full-length album, ‘Angel of Carnage Unleashed,’ to be unveiled on November 12, 2021 via Napalm Records. The album sets free a unique blend of brutal, fast-driven black metal and epic anthems, in which eerie screams merge with heroic clean vocals, monumental choirs and majestic keyboards along with gory stories of famine, war, plague and the inescapable brutality of Finland’s nature in the era of the ‘Great Northern War’ (1700-1721). It features the old horde from the original 1993 line-up, now augmented by Tuomas Holopainen as a full member of the band and Kai Hahto (both Nightwish) as session drummer.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

FINNEAS Shares Video for New Single “The 90s”

FINNEAS has shared a video for his new single “The 90s.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming debut studio album Optimist, out October 15 via Interscope. Check out the video, directed by Sam Bennett and choreographed by Monika Felice Smith, below, along with a list of tour dates.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Thyla Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share New Single "Gum"

Brighton rockers Thyla have detailed their debut album, a self-titled, 11-track LP coming Jan. 28, 2022, via Easy Life Records. The band had confirmed a 2021 release for their first full-length earlier this year, but given how this year has gone, the unexpected is expected. We’ve already been waiting years for Thyla’s debut album—what’s a few more months?
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

María Isabel Shares New Single “Baby...” Off Upcoming EP

María Isabel announced on Instagram this week that her second EP i hope you’re very unhappy without me will release on Sep. 10, and now she’s also shared the project’s lead single. The Dominican-American singer shared “Baby…,” which follows the release of “No Soy Para Ti,” “Buy Your Own Flowers”...
MUSIC
JamBase

ABBA Reunites For 1st New Album In 40 Years & Shares Singles

ABBA are back. The legendary Swedish pop group will release Voyage, their first album of new material in 40 years via Capitol Records on November 5. Voyage has been previewed with new singles “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” and will be celebrated with a “revolutionary new concert” in London featuring the bandmembers performing digitally on May 27, 2022.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Kate Nash Shares Adventurous New Music Video For “Horsie”

Kate Nash releases a new music video for “Horsie,” her latest song. “Horsie” as Nash stated before was the first song she had written during the pandemic and is also in the process of a documentary about adapting as an artist during the coronavirus pandemic. Nash shared via NME about...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Vapors of Morphine Share New Single – “Irene”

Vapors of Morphine have a new single – “Irene,” the first new music from their upcoming album, Fear & Fantasy, which is due out September 24th on Schnitzel Records. Vapors of Morphine is an offshoot of legendary Boston band Morphine. Check out “Irene” now!. Pre-save the new album https://lnk.to/VaporsOfMorphine_FearAndFantasy. Speaking...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Jon Hopkins Announces New Album 'Music For Psychedelic Therapy,' Shares Single With East Forest & Ram Dass

It feels like it has been a long three years since his last LP Singularity, but Jon Hopkins has announced a new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, which will be released in November on Domino. He has released the first single from it, the album closer “Sit Around The Fire,” a collaboration with producer and ceremony guide East Forest and guru, the late Ram Dass.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Papa Roach Share Tease Of New Single “Kill The Noise”

A brief tease of Papa Roach‘s next new single “Kill The Noise” was shared online by the band today, September 02nd. You can give it a preview below. That song is due out on September 09th and will be the second to see a release from the band’s eleventh studio album. Exact details for that opus are still being kept under wraps for now.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Johnny Marr Announces Double Album, Shares Video for New Single

Johnny Marr has announced the upcoming album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. The former Smiths guitarist has not shared an official release date, but has shared a music video for the new single “Spirit, Power and Soul.” In a press release, Marr refers to the album as both “a kind of mission statement” and “an electro soul anthem.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Beak> share new single “Oh Know / Ah Yeh”

Back in March, Beak> -- the trio of Geoff Barrow (Portishead), Billy Fuller (Robert Plant's Sensational Space Shifters) and Will Young (Moon Gangs) -- released a video for a new track, "Oh Know," which at the time their label Invada insisted was "not being released as a single, they just wanted you to know that they’re still here and are making music during this global upheaval."
MUSIC

