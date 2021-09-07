CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Books Abigail Spencer’s Return in Season 18

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1bW8_0boxOUl700

Dr. Megan Hunt is returning to Grey Sloan.

Abigail Spencer will return to reprise her role as the on-screen sister for Kevin McKidd’s Owen Hunt with a recurring role in the upcoming 18th season of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy .

Megan was last seen in season 15 (in 2019) after moving to Los Angeles with her partner, Nathan Riggs, along with Farouk, a Syrian refugee she first began caring for while she was overseas. Owen’s younger sister served as a trauma surgeon with her brother, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Nathan (Martin Henderson).

Spencer, who has worked with Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff on six projects, most recently recurred on her short-lived ABC drama Rebel. Together, they’ve also worked on Grey’s spinoff Private Practice, ABC pilots Grace and Introducing Lennie Rose as well as the 2015 short Stars . Spencer is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Spencer is the latest familiar face returning for season 18 of Grey’s and joins former Private Practice star Kate Walsh (Dr. Addison Montgomery) and Kate Burton (Meredith’s mother, Dr. Ellis Grey). Peter Gallagher ( Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The O.C. ) has also booked a recurring role in season 18 as Alan Hamilton, a doctor who knew Ellis and who meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Gallagher and Spencer will both appear when Grey’s returns Sept. 30.

Popculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Is Pregnant With First Baby

Kelly McCreary is happily pregnant as she is expecting her first child with husband Pete Chatmon. The 39-year-old actress announced the exciting news on her Instagram account Monday. "When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Kate Walsh Announced Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' in the Best Way

She’s back! Almost 10 years since she last walked through the doors of Seattle Grace Hospital (also known as Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and its more recent name Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery. But Walsh’s return wasn’t announced via any old press release. In fact, the actress got pretty creative with her big announcement, and it is absolutely epic. In a TikTok video, which Walsh also shared to Instagram, the actress did a viral dance going around social media, along with the captions “Questions I frequently get asked…’Will you ever come...
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy and ABBA releases a new album

On Good Things Utah this morning – Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans – this news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram video posted Thursday. In the short clip, she says, “I bet you’d thought you’d seen the last of me.” The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, posted a response in the comments sure to stir up some intrigue: “Lets give them what they want…..quality TV drama.”
CELEBRITIES
Krista Vernoff
Abigail Spencer
Martin Henderson
Kevin Mckidd
Kate Walsh
Peter Gallagher
Ellen Pompeo
Kim Raver
spoilertv.com

Grey's Anatomy - Episode 18.01 - Here Comes The Sun - Press Release

Grey’s Anatomy: SEASON PREMIERE - Here Comes the Sun (9/30) “Here Comes the Sun” – As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past on the season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Jane the Virgin Season 5 Final

Jane the Virgin Season 5 is back with the last episode of this comedy-drama. It is already streaming on this popular network, and you will have to catch up. The big question on everyone’s mind is if Jane will end up with Michael or Rafael. You can find out all...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 star Wilmer Valderrama presenting at the Emmys!

This weekend is going to serve as one of television’s biggest nights — after all, the Primetime Emmys are here, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear!. Given that the Emmys this time around are airing on CBS, it makes sense for the network to want some of their talent on board the show — it’s a way to cross-promote, and of course it’s also a cool opportunity for all parties involved.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

This Is Us boss reveals first look at final season

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has released a first sneak peek at the filming of the show's final season. Shooting for the sixth and final season of the series began last Thursday (September 9), and Fogelman shared a snap of the team filming a scene with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) as young adults holding each other in the family kitchen.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Amy Acker and Warren Christie Eyeball Andrea Londo's Nanny in Freeform Pilot

A nanny played by Andrea Londo (Narcos) arouses the interests of characters played by Warren Christie (Alphas) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest) in a Freeform drama pilot that begins shooting this week. In the untitled project from Grace and Frankie EP/writer Julie Durk — which, per THR, is being described as “a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets” — Lando stars as Elena, the new, live-in nanny hired by a wealthy, widowed architect (Christie) to mind his son (The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Henry Joseph Samiri). Elena, shocker, “is not the wide-eyed innocent she appears to be.” Acker will play the sister of the late wife who takes an instant dislike to Elena and, though married, clearly has eyes for her brother-in-law. The cast for the pilot also includes Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls), Jon Ecker (Queen of the South, Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond).
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Narcos,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Angel’ Alums Head Cast for Freeform Thriller

Freeform’s latest drama pilot has lined up an impressive cast. The untitled project from Grace and Frankie executive producer Julie Durk and Ryan Seacrest Productions will star Andrea Londo (Narcos), Warren Christie (Batwoman, The Village), Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) and Amy Acker (Angel, Person of Interest). The pilot, which begins production Monday, is described as a modern-day Hitchcockian thriller about a young woman who’s thrust into a world of old money and deadly secrets. The cast also includes Jon Ecker (Firefly Lane), Lex Lumpkin (All That), Henry Joseph Samiri (The Bold and the Beautiful) and Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond). Londo...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS has just released the first photos and plot details from season one episode one of the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. The series will premiere on September 20, 2021, with new episodes airing on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT. Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'American Housewife': Katy Mixon Lands Unexpected New Role After Cancellation

American Housewife star Katy Mixon has found a new role in an unexpected project. She will star in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam as a murder victim whose husband was convicted of the crime before the conviction was overturned. Renee Zellwegger stars as the titular Pam, while Judy Greer stars as a prosecutor. Josh Duhamel also stars in the series. The story is based on a 2011 crime featured on Dateline NBC and the hit 2019 Dateline podcast, The Thing About Pam.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

