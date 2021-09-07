CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning Reveals His True Thoughts On The Patriots

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one player did battle with the New England Patriots dynasty more often over the years than Peyton Manning, first with the Colts and then with the Broncos. Tom Brady and the Patriots beat Manning in the playoffs twice early in his career, but the Hall of Fame quarterback exacted some revenge later on, winning three AFC Championships against New England. Two of those wins led directly to Super Bowl victories–the first with Indianapolis and the second with Denver.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Peyton Manning
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The New England Patriots#Colts#The Hall Of Fame#Cardinals#Nfc#New England#Afc Championship Game#Yahoo Sports
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To What Cam Newton Said About Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about ex-quarterback Cam Newton’s comments on his old team. Newton recently opened up about the Patriots’ decision to release him before the season. New England is going with rookie Mac Jones at the quarterback position. “Can we be honest? The reason...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Marcellus Wiley Says This QB is the Best of All-Time, Not Tom Brady

Tom Brady apparently still has one doubter in the debate over the best quarterback of all time, even after his record seventh Super Bowl victory in February. That doubter is former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end and current FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley, who instead gives that distinction to Brady's longtime rival and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.
NFL
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison: I understand why Cam Newton was cut

Despite what Bill Belichick said and did at the quarterback position this summer, Rodney Harrison believed rookie Mac Jones was the right man for the job. Harrison was proved right this week with Cam Newton being released and therefore Jones becoming the starter. The former Patriots safety and now analyst for NBC Sports did admit Newton's release was surprising, but he understands it.
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
206K+
Followers
37K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy