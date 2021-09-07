Peyton Manning Reveals His True Thoughts On The Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO