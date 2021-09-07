Peyton Manning Reveals His True Thoughts On The Patriots
No one player did battle with the New England Patriots dynasty more often over the years than Peyton Manning, first with the Colts and then with the Broncos. Tom Brady and the Patriots beat Manning in the playoffs twice early in his career, but the Hall of Fame quarterback exacted some revenge later on, winning three AFC Championships against New England. Two of those wins led directly to Super Bowl victories–the first with Indianapolis and the second with Denver.thespun.com
