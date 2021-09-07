CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto: Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino to Star in Retirement Community-Set Noir ‘Sniff’

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
A group of Oscar winners and nominees will star in a retirement community-set noir feature, with sales launching at the Toronto International Film Festival .

Morgan Freeman , Al Pacino , Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito will appear in Sniff from director Taylor Hackford.

The logline for the projects reads: “When two residents die under suspicious circumstances, retired detective Joe Mulwray (Freeman) is pulled back into the action by his former partner William Keys (DeVito) as they uncover a hidden underworld of sex, drugs, and murder in the high-end, luxury retirement community controlled by kingpin Harvey Stride (Pacino) and his femme fatale enforcer, the Spider (Mirren).” Tom Grey penned the feature.

Adam Goodman and Matt Skiena will produce through their Dichotomy Creative Group, along with Hackford through his Anvil Films production shingle.

Endeavor Content and CAA Media Finance are handling the U.S. rights at TIFF.

Freeman is represented by CAA and Sloane Offer. Pacino is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Mirren is represented by CAA. DeVito is represented by CAA and Behr Abramson. Taylor Hackford is represented by CAA.

#Retirement Community#Toronto#Star In Retirement#Oscar#Dichotomy Creative Group#Caa Media Finance#Tiff#Sloane Offer
