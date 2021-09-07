CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk County, WI

GARDENER COLUMN: To cut back or not – that’s the question

 7 days ago

“The flower doesn’t dream of the bee. It blossoms and the bee comes.”—Mark Nepo. It seems that we may be finally getting a break from the heat and humidity. I’m hoping so, as mid-60- to mid-70-degree temperatures will help my tomatoes finally start to really ripen well. I was concerned I wasn’t going to have enough ripe tomatoes for this past weekend’s Tomato Tasting event sponsored by the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association. There were nearly 30 different varieties brought in to display and taste. I brought in 13 varieties from my own garden. Attendees were able to vote for their favorites. There was a tie for first – “Tomatoberry” and “Malachite Box;” second-place went to “Sungold” and “Paul Robeson” won third. If you are looking for a new variety to try in your garden next year, consider these delicious and beautiful tomatoes.

