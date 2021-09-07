Artist Sparks Joy With Psychedelic Stained Glass Art Inspired by Organic Shapes

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning gallery in Placerville, announces its newest artist — French beader and wire sculptor Sofya Kobayashi. Raised by an artist but trained as a mathematician and paleontologist, Kobayashi came from a family that “marched to the beat of their own drums.” She continued family tradition by creating her own path, blending her love of science, math, nature and art. Kobayashi explains the theme of her work as art from nature, drawing her inspiration from the “Glass Flowers” collection and the Victorian botanical illustrations she discovered during her explorations through the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It was her love for the natural world that led to, but didn’t end with, a Ph.D. in earth and planetary sciences from Harvard University.

