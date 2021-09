Akron's Dyson Clapier turned in a dominating performance in the Zips' season-opening 7-1 victory. He opened the scoring in the contest connecting on his first goal of the season at the 15:23 mark. He then assisted on Renato Kauzlaric's goal in the 52nd minute (51:28) as well as the second goal of the evening for Ryan Kingsford at the 64:58 mark. He finished the game with a game-high five shots, including two on goal. Other Nominees.

