Plumes of smoke waft through California. Popular vacation spots have become evacuation zones. Neighborhoods are burning to the ground. As the climate changes and rainy days become even fewer and further between, the state is being forced to reckon with a demonic new season sandwiched between summer and fall: fire season, the time of year you wear an N95 mask for reasons other than just a pandemic, and the smoky skies can make it feel like Armageddon.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO