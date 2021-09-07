CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita City Council approves fire department projects

By KNSS Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wichita Fire Department will benefit from three improvement projects, all of which were approved at Tuesday's Wichita City Council meeting. The city will replace one firetruck, two engines, a tractor and trailer for search and rescue and two wildland units. The $4.75 million project will be financed through general obligation bonds. Typically, WFD replaces 7 heavy apparatus units every 2 years as the fleet ages.

