Tucson warned to back off city employee vaccine mandate

Arizona’s attorney general warned Tucson officials that their mandate that city employees be vaccinated is illegal and could cost them state funds.

In a statement and follow-up backgrounder with reporters, the office said the city’s move violated a pending state anti-vaccine law and a similar executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal, and the city could be held liable for attempting to force employees to take it against their beliefs,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said. “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”

The move is similar to others around the nation challenging towns with mask and vaccine mandates as the virus persists and mutates. The Tucson City Council approved the mandate in a 6-1 vote last month. It affects about 1,000 workers.

Arizona legislators moved against mandates, concerned they would challenge the personal or religious beliefs of some workers. Tucson went the other way and leveled the mandate, threatening to suspend unvaccinated workers for five days without pay.

Brnovich, who is also running for Senate, said he believes that people should be allowed to make up their own minds on vaccines and follow a course that works best for them.

In issuing his order Tuesday, Brnovich said the city has 30 days to change its policy or face a cutoff of state funds.

