South Pasadena, CA

Indicators Suggest Coronavirus Slowdown

By Zane Hill
southpasadenareview.com
 8 days ago

First published in the Sept. 3 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. Before July, the coronavirus appeared to have all but stalled in South Pasadena. That relief did not last, however, as daily new case rates took off again that month throughout all of Los Angeles County, driven primarily by the spread of the Delta variant of the virus and concentrated largely among the unvaccinated. In South Pasadena, nearly 1% of the population was reported to have contracted the disease between July 1 and Aug. 31, according to testing data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

#Age 12#Disease#Inpatients#The South Pasadena Review#Spfd#Huntington Hospital#The Care Center
