Extreme weather conditions brought on by climate change should cause some Americans to rethink their retirement destinations, according to one expert. “Most people want to escape the winters of the Northeast or the high taxes of certain states, but [climate change] may make them pause and do a little bit more research,” James Ciprich, certified financial planner and wealth advisor with RegentAtlantic Capital, told Yahoo Money. “Proximity to health care and low taxes are always attractive options, but now especially for seniors, you almost need to be thinking in terms of what is my contingency plan in the event of a weather disaster.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO