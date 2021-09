A new Shin Megami Tensei demon is here! After quite a few SMT V videos showing off returning characters, the one for September 6, 2021 introduced the werewolf Loup-Garou. The SMT V video for Loup-Garou follows a different format from some of the past trailers. Rather than showing the werewolf life character in the wild, it begins with a conversation with the Nahobino. When the battle segment starts, Loup-Garou is already in the midst of using an electrical attack where it breathes lightning at a Mermaid. Things close out with a negotiation where the Nahobino has to sacrifice a lot of his health to appease and potentially recruit the demon.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO