Yavapai Women’s Soccer Readies for Two Home Games This Week
The Yavapai College women’s soccer team is back at home this week, hosting a pair of night games: one on Tuesday and one on Saturday. The Roughriders start the week with a Tuesday match at 5 p.m. at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley against the Geckos of Gateway Community College. The action resumes Saturday at 5 p.m. at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott where Yavapai takes on the Matadors of Arizona Western College.www.signalsaz.com
Comments / 0