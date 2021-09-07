CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordyn Woods Gets Sporty in Retro Nike Cortez Sneakers With Red, White & Blue Outfit for Baseball

By Tara Larson
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cb2a_0boxJtS700

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods celebrated Labor Day in an American way: playing baseball.

The influencer hit the diamond on Monday in a patriotic red, white and blue athletic outfit. She wore red high-waisted track pants with tapered ankles. She added an oversized light blue Jackie Robinson baseball jersey and left it unbuttoned with a white cotton T-shirt underneath. Her hair was tied up and she added simple stud earrings to the look, plus a baseball glove.

For her footwear, Woods went with Nike sneakers. The retro style of the Nikes Cortez Basics, which were designed for the track by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, has held firm as one of the brand’s staple statement shoes for over 45 years. The sneakers featured white leather outer with a blue accent at the midsole and a red Swoosh on the side panels, matching perfectly to Woods’ colorful outfit.

The model posted to her Instagram wearing the outfit, celebrating not only the holiday but the launch of her new fitness app, FrstPlace. She captioned her post, “just a little baseball game to bring in the Labor Day weekend yesterday ❤️ thank you for all the support so far on @frst.place . Love you guys.”

Her app includes different workout guides as well as fitness products for sale, plus other features like recipes and water intake tracking.

Add a red and white retro sneaker style like Woods’ to your collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zb5uY_0boxJtS700
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Cortez Basic, $75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoyFC_0boxJtS700
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas Tyshawn Shoes, $85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYl27_0boxJtS700
CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

Buy Now: Court Sneakers in Colorblock Leather and Nubuck, $75

See more celebrities dressed in red, white and blue.

