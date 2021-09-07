Netflix's 'Outer Banks' is the well-made trash that I crave

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. I remember my first tango with “Outer Banks” vividly. It was April 2020, right as the pandemic sent the country into lockdown and left a paucity of new shows and movies for America to enjoy while we all sat around and waited for salvation. And lo and behold, here was an honest-to-God new thing to watch. And “Outer Banks” was the exact right show for my mood that spring, because it was f—king stupid, and because it had pretty scenery. Close as I could get to going on vacation at the time.