HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The JOBS Group has acquired Martin’s Window Cleaning Corp. Martin’s has a 40-year history of providing high-quality window services in the Houston Metropolitan area and will become the latest entity to benefit from the reach and scale of The JOBS Group’s clientele. Competing in the same market together for the past 40 years, JOBS and Martin’s have built a long history of mutual respect, both focused on building exceptional reputations for service, safety, and client satisfaction, which makes this partnership an exceptional outcome for the clients and employees of both organizations.

