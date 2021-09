The phrase ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ clearly outlives itself regarding the lives of some of the most prominent actors in Hollywood today. The best of the best started small and worked, or should I say acted their way up the ladder? They are now some of the best household names bringing entertainment right into our living rooms. Let’s focus on some of the A-list actors and actresses that begun their careers as extras. That means they didn’t have any lines in the movies they appeared in. Sounds unbelievable, right?

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO