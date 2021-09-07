CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

 7 days ago

Independence Day in Brazil is off to a heated start ahead of far-right demonstrations planned in the country’s capital, Brasilia. The rallies are in support of the country’s embattled leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing backlash from corruption scandals and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here & Now’s...

Public Radio International PRI

Bolsonaro supporters talk military action during mostly peaceful rallies in Brazil

People took to the streets on Brazil's Independence Day yesterday, but it wasn't the usual festive celebration. President Jair Bolsonaro had called for his supporters to take to the streets with weapons, and talk about military action. Michael Fox reports that the demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, but may have set the stage for more conflict.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brazil Braces for Pro-Bolsonaro Rallies on Tuesday

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil prepared on Monday for Independence Day demonstrations by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has called for a show of support for his attacks on the country's Supreme Court that are rattling Latin America's largest democracy. Security was reinforced in the capital Brasilia and police...
AMERICAS
riverbender.com

At Brazil rallies, Bolsonaro deepens rift with Supreme Court

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of embattled right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro heeded his call and turned out at rallies Tuesday as he stepped up his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and threatened to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. Bolsonaro has been locked in a...
POLITICS
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Associated Press

Bolsonaro seeks to placate truckers snarling Brazil highways

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Protesting truckers snarled traffic along highways in many Brazilian states on Thursday as President Jair Bolsonaro asked them to stand down and later published an unusual statement backpedaling his comments that inflamed political tensions. Bolsonaro rallied supporters on Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Warns Freedom Under Threat At Brazil Rallies

Brazilians marked the country's independence day Tuesday with rallies for and against embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who warned he would not let perceived enemies including the Supreme Court attack freedom and democracy. Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters flooded streets with the green, yellow and blue of the national flag...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Rallies For And Against Bolsonaro On Brazil's National Day

Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets in Brazil Tuesday in a show of support on independence day for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is locked in an all-out political battle with institutions including the Supreme Court. Anti-Bolsonaro protesters also gathered for huge demonstrations in cities across the country, making...
AMERICAS
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
Rebel Yell

Brazil | Jair Bolsonaro supporters attempt to break into a ministry

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos. (Rio de Janeiro) President Jair Bolsonaro finds himself increasingly isolated on September 7th despite demonstrations of support. A group of protesters attempted to break into the Ministry of Health building on Thursday. Truckers have also blocked highways. Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Brazilians from both the right and left of the political spectrum joined forces on Sunday to call for president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment, though turnout was lower than expected. Protesters across the country expressed anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic, surging inflation and Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court.
BUSINESS
Westport News

Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as...
BUSINESS
9&10 News

Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Emerges as Risk Factor for Brazil IPO Pipeline

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud's Brazilian units included the risk of a...
ECONOMY
