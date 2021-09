Are These The Top Health Care Stocks To Watch This Week?. While investors look for up-and-coming stocks in the stock market now, health care stocks continue to shine. After all, this sector of the market is home to countless companies looking to improve our overall quality of life. Whether it is vaccine companies such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) or retail pharmacy chains like Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) this is apparent. Because of all this, it would not surprise me to see investors looking out for the best health care stocks.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 DAYS AGO