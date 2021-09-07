CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Shang-Chi Box Office Revised Upwards With Record-Breaking Monday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is breaking even more records than expected. Earlier reports already confirmed that it would blow away the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Newer reports confirm that, after a record-breaking Monday gross, it will more than triple the previous Labor Day Weekend record. Shang-Chi earned $18.9 million on Labor Day, which is the highest Monday total for any film during the pandemic. It's also the 28th biggest Monday gross at the box office ever, coming in above The Avengers' $18.89 in 2012. That brings Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' four-day total to $94 million, far surpassing the previous Labor Day weekend record set by Rob Zombie's Halloween at $30.5 million in 2007.

