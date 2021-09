Jayson Tatum was by no means scrawny when he entered the NBA out of Duke, but every year since he's filled out more and added muscle. Some might worry that he might be getting too big, but unless the NBA makes a rule change, Tatum's ideal NBA position is the 4 (and sometimes even a small ball 5. As crazy as that 5 talk sounds, just watch games this season. He will never start at the 5, but there will be many games where you notice at a point he's the biggest Celtic on the floor).

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO