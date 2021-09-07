Former NASA astronaut to be featured speaker at Girls Inc. luncheon

Dr. Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to travel in space, will be the featured speaker at Girls Inc.’s 21st annual Lunch for the Girls in November.

Along with being a former NASA astronaut, Jemison is an engineer, physician, educator and entrepreneur.

The luncheon will take place on Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

“We are very excited to feature Mae Jemison — the very first Black woman to travel in space — at Lunch for the Girls,” said Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm. “She is a champion of STEM for girls and that aligns so well with much of our work and the girls’ explorations. She is also a medical doctor, an author, a dancer and choreographer, a civil rights activist, an environmental scientist, and a performer (on “Star Trek: Next Generation” for the Star Trek geeks…). She demonstrates to the girls that, contrary to popular wisdom, the sky is not actually the limit. Mae Jemison chose to go to the sky and beyond. No limits.”

Reservations for Lunch for the Girls will be available starting August 16 and can be made online through the Girls Inc. of Omaha website or by submitting a form (on the Girls Inc. website) by email to sdunning@girlsincomaha.org.

The luncheon will convert to an all-virtual format if necessary due to COVID-19 restrictions. A final decision will be made closer to the event.

