Softube launches Overstayer M-A-S saturation plugin and British Class A channel strip
Softube has announced the release of two new products, a hi-fi saturation hidden gem and a new plugin that delivers vintage British console sounds. The secret is out. We’re thrilled to unveil Overstayer M-A-S. Find out why this harmonic shaper has a cult status among in-the-know pro mix engineers. And! The wait is over. The hotly anticipated British Class A plug-in is here. Now, you can get the British Console Sound all over the DAW.rekkerd.org
Comments / 0