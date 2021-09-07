Softube launches Overstayer M-A-S saturation plugin and British Class A channel strip

Techivation has announced the release of T-De-Esser Plus, an updated version of the recent T-De-Esser free de-esser effect plugin for Windows and Mac. T-De-Esser Plus has the same functionality as the original, but the interface now displays premium features which will be available in an upcoming Pro version. The new ‘Audition’ (Delta-listening) feature is enabled and free to use with T-De-Esser Plus. It allows you to quickly listen to the de-esser filter’s frequency range or just the sounds that are being de-essed.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO