Uzo Aduba, star of Orange Is the New Black, In Treatment, and My Little Pony: The Movie, casually got married to the love of her life last year and kept it a secret from the world, as one does. Today, the actress posted a photo of her wedding to filmmaker Robert Sweeting to her Instagram account, with a caption that adorably begins with a When Harry Met Sally quote, because clearly she’s feeling autumnal. Aduba then adds in her own words, “For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.” A source confirmed to People that they had a secret ceremony in New York in 2020, and they’re “celebrating their one-year anniversary this year.” Oh how we wish we had known last year! We would have sent a wedding present. What do you get for a three-time Emmy-award winner? A new mantel?

