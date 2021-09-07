CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Woodward Insider Trades $130.84 Thousand In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Terence Voskuil, Presidentident And Ats at Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Terence Voskuil purchased 2,100 Woodward shares at a price of $40.26 per share for a total of $84,546 on September 2. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $22.04 to raise a total of $46,290 from the stock sale.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

MoneyLion Unlocks Access To Cryptocurrency Trading

MoneyLion, a financial wellness platform, formally announced the launch of cryptocurrency investing ahead of its plans to go public through special purpose acquisition company Fusion Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FUSE), later this month. What Happened: MoneyLion is a holistic platform for wealth accumulation and management. The firm will empower members to buy,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$20B Hedge Fund Launches Crypto Unit

The $20-billion United Kingdom-based hedge fund Brevan Howard is looking to "significantly expand" its involvement with cryptocurrencies. What Happened: Brevan Howard CEO Aron Landy said the company has a "commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets," according to a Monday Reuters report. For this...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Director Of Charles Schwab Makes $1.56 Million Sale

Charles Schwab, Director at Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), made a large insider sell on September 13, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Schwab sold 21,691 shares of Charles Schwab at a price of $71.8 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,557,472.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday, but that is not atypical because that is pretty much what he has seen over the last month in the name. The most active options on Monday were...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Company Stock#Woodward Insider Trades#Presidentident#Ats#Woodward Lrb#Wwd#Sec
Benzinga

Chief Product Officer Of Lululemon Athletica Trades $11.28 Million In Company Stock

Michelle Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Michelle Sun Choe bought 13,523 Lululemon Athletica shares at a price of $167.54 per share, for a total of $2,265,643. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $423.23 to $427.23 to raise a total of $9,014,432 from the sale.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Preview: JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings

JKS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday , 2021-09-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JinkoSolar Holding Co will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.16. JinkoSolar Holding Co bulls will hope to hear the company to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pedevco Insider Makes $234.98 Thousand Stock Purchase

Simon Kukes, Chief Executive Officer at Pedevco (AMEX:PED), made a large insider buy on September 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Kukes purchased 191,778 shares of Pedevco at a price of $1.23 per share. The total transaction amounted to $234,975.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock's Not Monkeying Around: A Technical Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) continued the strong uptrend Benzinga called out on Sept. 10 and flew through a resistance level at $48.52. The movie theatre chain continues to showcase across social media and was trending on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets early Tuesday morning. Like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), AMC's stock is being targeted by the shrewdness of retail traders in an attempt to stamp out hedge funds and institutions that hold short positions on the stock.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Chief Executive Officer Of Repligen Trades $8.18 Million In Company Stock

Anthony Hunt, Chief Executive Officer at Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Anthony Hunt bought 25,000 Repligen shares at a price of $32.40 per share, for a total of $810,000. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $294.22 to $296.58 to raise a total of $7,368,650 from the sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook's CEO Makes $29.45 Million Sale

Mark Zuckerberg, COB And CEO at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook at a price of $380.96 per share. The total transaction amounted to $29,452,176.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Director Of Essex Property Trust Trades $4.11 Million In Company Stock

Thomas Robinson, Director at Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Thomas Robinson purchased 7,329 Essex Property Trust shares at a price of $229.90 per share for a total of $1,684,937 on September 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $330.73 to $331.22 to raise a total of $2,424,135 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Api Group Stock Slips On $400M Equity Offering

APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of its common stock. APi Group intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions and other business opportunities, capital expenditures, and working capital. APi Group plans to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Abbott Laboratories Insider Trades $4.14 Million In Company Stock

Michael J Pederson, Senior Vice President at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 8, Michael J Pederson bought 23,008 Abbott Laboratories shares at a price of $50.72 per share, for a total of $1,166,966. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $129.05 to raise a total of $2,969,173 from the sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Director Of Silvergate Capital Makes $2.90 Million Sale

Dennis Frank, Insider Director at Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital at a price of $115.32 per share. The total transaction amounted to $2,899,173.
STOCKS
Benzinga

President Of Willdan Group Trades $1.14 Million In Company Stock

Michael A Bieber, President at Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael A Bieber purchased 22,236 Willdan Group shares at a price of $13.49 per share for a total of $299,964 on September 8. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $37.88 to raise a total of $842,300 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Counsel Of Magnite Trades $1.47 Million In Company Stock

Aaron Saltz, General Counsel at Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Aaron Saltz purchased 48,066 Magnite shares at prices ranging from $3.61 to $7.74 per share for a total of $257,941 on September 10. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $30.21 to raise a total of $1,208,521 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Trades $1.67 Million In Company Stock

Chad Robins, CEO And Chairman at Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Robins sold 43,499 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies at a price of $38.67 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,671,496.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Insider Makes $550.51 Thousand Stock Purchase

Bradley Radoff, insider at Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ:RMCF), made a large insider buy on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Radoff purchased 66,735 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate at a price of $8.24 per share. The total transaction amounted to $550,514.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wealthmanagement.com

More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

(Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market. The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy