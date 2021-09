Randy Orton has carved out one of the greatest all-time careers in the history of the WWE, starting in 2001 when he signed a developmental deal with OVW. Being the former Head of Talent Relations for WWE and the person who signed Orton to his original WWE contract, Jim Ross spoke about having to convince Vince McMahon to hire the third generation superstar on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast. JR mentioned how McMahon had an issue with Orton leaving the Marines before pursuing wrestling, and wasn’t interested in signing the 14-time World Champion at that time.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO