Today’s business environment is harsh. Customers demand instantaneous responsivity and hyper-personalization … or they’ll go find a company that provides it. On the surface, the key to meeting these demands is to go digital. But dig just a little deeper, and you’ll find that the true indicator of a successful company is the quality and accessibility of its data. An average of 47% of data records have at least one critical error that impacts business operations. This causes company losses in the millions each year; losses that are directly attributable to poor data management.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO