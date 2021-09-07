CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
V.P. Chief Accounting Officer Of Rayonier Trades $68.48 Thousand In Company Stock

 7 days ago
April Tice, V.P. Chief Accounting Officer at Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 2, April Tice bought 1,028 Rayonier shares at a price of $32.65 per share, for a total of $33,565. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $37.75 to raise a total of $34,919 from the sale.

