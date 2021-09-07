W.A. Production launches Lofi Chill sample pack at intro offer

W.A. Production has released a new “What About” series sample library titled Lofi Chill, featuring a collection of construction kits, loops, one shots, and more. Sometimes, it’s important to take time just to relax and chill. While a beach and a nice drink can be great, the right music is essential to enhance the vibe. With What About: Lofi Chill, we give you all the tools you’ll need to create the right environment for a relaxed mood.