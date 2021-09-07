CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

W.A. Production launches Lofi Chill sample pack at intro offer

rekkerd.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.A. Production has released a new “What About” series sample library titled Lofi Chill, featuring a collection of construction kits, loops, one shots, and more. Sometimes, it’s important to take time just to relax and chill. While a beach and a nice drink can be great, the right music is essential to enhance the vibe. With What About: Lofi Chill, we give you all the tools you’ll need to create the right environment for a relaxed mood.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
rekkerd.org

Deep & Dubby House Chords sample pack by Samplestate

Samplestate has launched its new sample pack Deep & Dubby House Chords, a collection of samples that is primarily aimed at House yet also useful to make Techno, Minimal, or Tech House music. Featuring over 930MB of loops, the pack contains Deep Chords, Dub Chords and Jazzy Deep Chords. Jazzy...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters releases Afro Dancehall sample pack

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack that taps into one of the most prolific and relevant sounds in modern pop music. The royalty free Afro Dancehall pack contains everything you’ll need to produce top-tier Afro Dancehall music, with vocals, basslines, orchestral loops and much more. Afro Dancehall weighs in...
THEATER & DANCE
rekkerd.org

Talkie the Talking Calculator: Free sample pack from Gowler Music

Gowler Music has just released a new sample pack featuring a collection of over 50 sounds from a sampled retro Big Number Talking Calculator. We turned the original session files into a number of loops, sound effects and one-shots for your music production projects. All the content is 100% royalty...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

Modern Trap Bundle 2021 by Studio Trap: 12 sample packs for $20 USD

ProducerSpot has announced a promotion on the Modern Trap Bundle 2021 by Studio Trap, a collection of 12 full sample pack at 89% off on the regular price. The bundle includes a total of 60 Trap/Hip Hop construction kits inspired by the hottest artists in the game such as Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Gunna, NBA Youngboy, Da Baby, and many more.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Drum Kits#Drum Shots#Fx
uploadvr.com

Beat Saber Launches Skrillex Music Pack Today

Beat Saber’s latest DLC is the Skrillex Music Pack, and it’s launching today. Beat Games just revealed the pack after a week of teases. As with other DLC it’s coming to all platforms. The pack consists of eight tracks including some of the artist’s biggest hits like Bangarang as well as the newly-released track, Don’t Go, which features Justin Bieber. Yep, that’s right, the Bieb is now officially in Beat Saber. Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

The King 2 multiband compressor by W.A. Production on sale at 92% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on The King 2, offering over 90% off on the multi-band compressor effect by W.A. Production for a limited time. “The King 2” is a Dynamically Enhanced Multi-Band Compression Plugin designed for Mastering. It will quickly allow you to dial in an amazingly clear...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Nembrini Audio launches BG Extasy Boutique Guitar Amplifier plugin at intro offer

Guitar amp plugin specialist Nembrini Audio has launched its new BG Extasy Boutique Guitar Amplifier, an audio effect meticulously modeled on the Bogner Ecstasy 101B head guitar amplifier. Nembrini Audio has carefully reproduced the incredible tone and versatility of this famous boutique guitar amplifier which is hailed as a modern...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production releases Heat distortion/saturation plugin by 22Bullets

W.A. Production has announced the release of a new audio plugin in collaboration with Thai-born producer 22Bullets, a dance music legend in the making who has worked with Fedde Le Grand, Timmy Trumpet, Kura and Vinai. Sporting a unique look, the 22Bullets Heat effect plugin lets you blend your favorite...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
rekkerd.org

Production Master 909 Bundle: Get 9 sample packs for $9 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a promotion on the Production Master 909 Bundle, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at 96% off the regular price. Comprising a total of nearly 3,000 sounds, the bundle includes vocals, drums, bass, synth/music loops, fx, and atmospheres. Production Master celebrates 909 day with...
HIP HOP
rekkerd.org

Code Sounds releases Abstract Beats sample pack by Sonny Nieuwenhuizen

Code Sounds has announced the release of a new sample pack produced by electronic music producer and sound designer Sonny Nieuwenhuizen. Following his debut sample pack Cinematic Ambience, this time Sonny dives deeper into the abstract and experimental depths of sound design with Abstract Beats. The sample pack explores the...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Baker’s Dozen LoFi Bundle: 10 sound packs + 2 VST plugins for $30 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched the Baker’s Dozen Bundle by TheDrumBank, a value collection featuring over 9GB of content covering Lo-Fi, Hip Hop, Future R&B, Trap, Indie and more. What is a Baker’s Dozen? Here in Michigan, it is common to walk into a Bakery or Donut Shop and purchase a “Baker’s Dozen” which comes with 13 items instead of the usual 12!
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production offers 91% OFF with Ultimate FX Bundle 3

W.A. Production has released a new value collection with a discount of over 90% off on all included products. Ultimate FX Bundle 3 comprises 5 sound packs and a tutorial course. If you need to up your production game, get the Ultimate FX Bundle 3 and add these fantastic weapons...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Apollo Sound sample packs on sale at up to 70% OFF at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has launched a limited time sale on Apollo Sound, offering its sample packs at a discounted priced for a few days only. Apollo Sound is an ambitious, global team of sound designers, electronic musicians, beat makers and music producers. Their mission: to make the dopest sounds possible. The sale...
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Incognet releases Progressive & Melodic House sample pack bundle

Incognet Samples has announced the release of the Progressive and Melodic House bundle, a collection of 5 sample packs offered at a 70% discount. Actually I’ve used these samples and presets in my own production and now its supported by latest ASOT by Armin Van Buuren and Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten. So be sure – these Samples collection is a TOP Class.
SHOPPING
rekkerd.org

Singomakers launches Latin Pop Music sample pack at Loopmasters

Singomakers has released a collection of sound suitable for Future Pop and Tropical sub-genres. Latin Pop Music packs recorded guitars, basses, vocals, synths and drums that fit perfectly to Future Pop, Tropical House, Reggaeton, Tropical Future Bass, Tropical Pop, Beach House, Spotify oriented Pop, and much more. The pack is...
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

BOOM Library launches Brute Force sample library of explosive sounds

BOOM Library has just released its explosive new effects library Brute Force. The audio files for this sound library were recorded with the idea of layering, twisting and mangling; destroying sounds by accompanying them with twisted sound waves, carving them into a dark and bellicose beast of audio. “We went...
MUSIC
Trusted Reviews

Technics launches trio of high-end audio products

While there may not be an IFA conference taking place, brands are still launching products by the bucket load. At its autumn showcase, Technics revealed two new speakers and integrated amplifier. Technics SB-C600 bookshelf. Starting with the most affordable of the lot in the Technics SB-C600 bookshelf speaker. Launching alongside...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Audentity Records releases Hard Future House Drops 3 sample pack

Audentity Records has introduced Hard Future House Drops 3, another pack of fresh sounds that has everything you need to make big smashing Future House tracks. The sound pack contains 10 construction kits inspired by the likes of Don Diablo, MOTi, Mike Williams, Tchami and more. The Hard Future House...
ENTERTAINMENT
rekkerd.org

Rigid Audio Drum and Wavetable Bundle: 5 Kontakt instruments for $35 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on the Drum and Wavetable Bundle by Rigid Audio, offering 87% off on the collection of 5 unique sounding instruments for Kontakt. Retrocade: Retro library of iconic ’80s and ’90s analogue sounds. Viego: Full of rich-sounding, cinematic soundscapes and pads. Sodium: Highly creative drum...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy