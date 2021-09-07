A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Look, almost everything may be varying degrees of bad right now, but I'm feeling oddly grateful for at least one aspect today. How lucky are we to be alive during a brief moment in time when filmmaker George Miller has already delivered a "Mad Max" sequel that is commonly regarded as one of the greatest action movies ever and, not content to stop there, is also set to deliver a "Furiosa" spin-off/prequel because why the hell not? You can count me among the loud and insufferable voices who would prefer new, original movies instead of rehashing the IPs that have been established before, but you'd have to be a special kind of cynical to see what Miller has planned for us and shrug your shoulders entirely.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO