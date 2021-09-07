CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

By JAKE COYLE
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the film’s theme song, by Billie Eilish, already won a Grammy.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Tom Cruise doesn’t really tackle sci-fi all that often, but when he does, the results tend to be stellar at the very least. The A-lister has only made a handful of movies set in the genre, but they’ve each been distinctly different and taken a unique approach to the well-worn tropes audiences have become accustomed to over the decades.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Disney + says goodbye to premier access

First with Mulan, and then with Cruella and Black Widow, Disney aimed to generate income with their titles from what became known as “premier access”. All accounts that were created in Disney+ Since their arrival on the market, they could access the full catalog of the studio, with the exception of some major premieres, although they arrived simultaneously in theaters and on the platform, they could be seen if they paid extra money.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Steven Spielberg
wegotthiscovered.com

A Kickass Jason Statham Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Remember that underrated Jason Statham move with a one-word title? No, it wasn’t Snatch, Cellular, Revolver, London, 13 or Spy, it was much more of straightforward action thriller. Nope, it wasn’t Chaos, Crank, Blitz, Safe, Parker or Homefront, either, Jet Li was in it. Not The One, because technically that’s...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen Has A Funny Take After Not Getting Cast In That Awesome-Looking Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill Netflix Film

Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up is one of Netflix's biggest releases of 2021, and it stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill, along with many other A-listers. Already oozing with McKay's signature humor and social commentary, the film centers on the public's reaction to a life-threatening asteroid's impending collision with earth. The first trailer released this week to a lot of praise and excitement, but one thing it didn't have is one of Hill's key collaborators, Seth Rogen. Now, the comedic actor has shared a funny take after not getting cast in the star-studded movie.
MOVIES
leedaily.com

Cry Macho: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Cry Macho is an upcoming American Neo-Western drama film which is written and directed by Clint Eastwood. Cry Macho is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by Richard Nash. Clint Eastwood has been one of the most talented directors who has grabbed an eight-time Golden Globe Award is set to back again on the screens with another most awaited film that is Cry Macho. Fans out there are very excited to know when the film is set to premiere and what kind of plot it will pose. Here, in this section, we will get to know each and everything which you should know about the story.
MOVIES
WBEZ

The 9 Biggest Movies To Watch This Fall (And Other Films That Sound Intriguing)

After stockpiling films for more than 16 months, Hollywood is practically bursting with prestige attractions ready to premiere. Summer popcorn pictures primed the pump, getting roughly 90% of North American cinemas open. Now, with much of the public vaccinated — especially older audiences who tend to patronize the sort of films that open in the fall — the flow is finally getting back to something approaching normal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Disney Rrb#Warner Bros#Universal#Paramount#Mgm#Delta#Marvel
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi' Triumphs Again in Second Weekend, 'Malignant' Misfires

Ticket sales for the superhero movie, led by Simu Liu and Awkwafina, fell 53% from its debut, a decline on par with many Marvel installments in pre-pandemic times. Notably, “Shang-Chi” is holding up better than “Black Widow,” the studio’s recent comic book adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, which plummeted nearly 70% in its sophomore outing. “Black Widow” opened earlier in the summer simultaneously on Disney Plus (for an extra $30), while “Shang-Chi” is playing only in cinemas.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Disney to release all remaining movies exclusively in theaters this year

Moviegoing may be heading back to normal after a tumultuous year and a half marked by pandemic-related lockdowns that helped boost the streaming industry. Disney said late last week all of its remaining films slated for release this year will open exclusively in cinemas. During the pandemic, Disney and other studios adapted altered release strategies, as movie theaters were shutdown due to rising coronavirus cases.
MOVIES
Columbian

Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films

NEW YORK — After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal. The Walt Disney Co. on Friday announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively in theaters. That includes the Marvel release “Eternals” (Nov. 5), Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (Oct. 15), the animated release “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (Oct. 22), Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (Dec. 10) and the Kingsman sequel “The King’s Man” (Dec. 22).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films in cinemas first

Disney announced Friday that all of its films slated for release by the end of the year will be exclusively screened in cinemas first, bringing relief to theaters anxious to reconnect with audiences after the coronavirus pandemic devastated their industry. Two years ago, Disney was producing content for both theaters and television channels, but it now has direct access to its audience via streaming, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Knives Out 2 Wraps Filming Says Director Rian Johnson

When the first Knives Out was released back in 2019, it was a huge box office hit, garnered critical acclaim, and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Talks for the sequel officially begun afterward with Rian Johnson returning to write and direct and Daniel Craig reprising his role of Detective Benoit Blanc. Earlier this year, it was reported that Netflix has acquired the rights to the second and third films for a whopping $469 million and, in June, production for the sequel has officially started in Greece.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Furiosa’ Release Date Pushed to 2024, Prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release date of Furiosa, George Miller’s prequel to his latest epic Mad Max: Fury Road, by a year, now scheduled for the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 24th, 2024. It was previously slated to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023, but due to COVID-19, this was among many projects that got delayed.
MOVIES
tribuneledgernews.com

John Lithgow joins Sharper cast

John Lithgow has joined the cast of 'Sharper'. The 75-year-old actor has become the latest star to board the cast of the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, which is being directed by Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton will also star in the film,...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Woody Harrelson Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Woody Harrelson of Hunger Games and True Detective fame is starring in the number one film currently streaming on Netflix, Kate. According to analytics from FlixPatrol.com, Kate, a Netflix original film directed by Cedric Nicholas-Troyan that was released on Sept. 10 and stars Harrelson alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau is currently the top film streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
/Film

Furiosa: Release Date, Cast, And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know. Look, almost everything may be varying degrees of bad right now, but I'm feeling oddly grateful for at least one aspect today. How lucky are we to be alive during a brief moment in time when filmmaker George Miller has already delivered a "Mad Max" sequel that is commonly regarded as one of the greatest action movies ever and, not content to stop there, is also set to deliver a "Furiosa" spin-off/prequel because why the hell not? You can count me among the loud and insufferable voices who would prefer new, original movies instead of rehashing the IPs that have been established before, but you'd have to be a special kind of cynical to see what Miller has planned for us and shrug your shoulders entirely.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy