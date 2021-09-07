Shooting at Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville now deadly, suspect identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting that happened at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Saturday night, and police have now identified a suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, a fight led to two people being shot inside the restroom of Morton’s Steakhouse, a restaurant on the first floor of the hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

One of the people who was shot has died, and the other person has non-life threatening injuries.

Family tells Action News Jax it was a 19-year-old who was shot and killed.

JSO has confirmed that detectives have identified a suspect in this case.

Police said Cory Deshawn Hall, 29, is wanted for charges of murder and attempted murder.

JSO said Hall should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has any information on Hall’s location is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

