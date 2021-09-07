CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Shooting at Hyatt Regency in downtown Jacksonville now deadly, suspect identified

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph8SG_0boxGisj00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting that happened at the Hyatt Regency hotel on Saturday night, and police have now identified a suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, a fight led to two people being shot inside the restroom of Morton’s Steakhouse, a restaurant on the first floor of the hotel in downtown Jacksonville.

One of the people who was shot has died, and the other person has non-life threatening injuries.

Family tells Action News Jax it was a 19-year-old who was shot and killed.

JSO has confirmed that detectives have identified a suspect in this case.

Police said Cory Deshawn Hall, 29, is wanted for charges of murder and attempted murder.

JSO said Hall should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who has any information on Hall’s location is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

WANTED: Suspects in Jax Beach retail theft

Jacksonville Beach, FL — Jacksonville Beach police are looking for three people who they say ripped off Rack Room Shoes on Marsh Landing Parkway. They say the suspects came into the store on August 27 and took off with several pairs of shoes without paying for them. Two suspects got...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WOKV

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd's rights to be arraigned

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday at a hearing that could also address some pretrial motions. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy