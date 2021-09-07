CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Archaeologists testify anomaly found in soil at Flores home was consistent with burial site

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhGbt_0boxGNXa00

Two archaeologists involved in the use of ground-penetrating radar were called to the stand Tuesday during the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

The two men are charged in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Paul is charged with murder and his father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory.

Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times
Ruben Flores in court for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Pool photo by Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times)

As court resumed Tuesday for the first time since Thursday afternoon, archaeologists Philip Hanes and Cindy Arrington of Sacramento testified that they were requested by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to take part in a search of Ruben's Arroyo Grande home on March 15 and 16 of this year.

They used ground-penetrating radar on 11 different spots on the property, looking for human remains.

They say they identified four anomalies of interest where the soil showed a disturbance beneath the surface.

Once those sites were excavated, they said that one area, in particular, was of significance - a 4 by 6-foot spot underneath the back deck.

Paul's lawyer, Robert Sanger, questioned whether the technology was peer-reviewed for proficiency in detecting human remains.

Hanes said no and Sanger then objected, saying there is no evidence the newer technology is accepted in the scientific community and therefore, it is not sufficient evidence.

The judge ultimately overruled the objection.

Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times
Defense attorney Robert Sanger in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Pool photo by Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times)

Hanes went on to say that the anomaly under the back deck was the most promising due to it being approximately the size of a burial.

He said there was significant soil disturbance from the top of the surface to approximately four feet deep.

Arrington testified that a smaller spot under the deck also showed clear subsurface disturbance but the larger anomaly was big enough to fit human remains.

She said they spent a good deal of time chasing staining in that large anomaly.

She testified that it looked like a human decomposition stain or a cadaver-soaked stain, adding that when a body decomposes, there will be a ring around it because the body liquefies and she believes that's what happened here.

Also this week, "Your Own Backyard" podcaster Chris Lambert is expected to take the stand. The judge will also hear an objection to a subpoena requiring Lambert to provide documents related to Kristin’s case.

Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May of 1996 after attending an off-campus party.

Witnesses say Paul, now 44, was the last person to be seen with the then-college freshman. Her body has never been found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

The preliminary hearing, which began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Aug. 2, is expected to last through at least this week.

Once complete, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence against the two men to move the case forward to trial.

Paul and Ruben were both arrested in April. Paul is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Ruben, 80, is currently out on bail.

Related content:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kristin Smart: Experts testify about ‘significant soil disturbance’ under Ruben Flores’ deck

Two archaeologists hired by investigators used ground-penetrating radar under the deck of Ruben Flores’ house and found “significant soil disturbance” in a patch of dirt that was “potentially a burial” site, they testified in court. Testimony resumed Tuesday in the weeks-long preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores, accused in...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WGN TV

Police release brothers taken into custody after remains found at Lyons home

LYONS, Ill. — Two brothers who admitted to police that they buried their mother and sister in the backyard of their Lyons home were released from police custody on Monday. Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion said the brothers, Michael Lelko, 45, and John Lelko, 41, face potential felony charges for the illegal burying of the two bodies. However, both were released following a 48-hour custody hold in agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
LYONS, IL
WOOD

Thick swamp identified as possible burial site for Deanie Peters

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Testimony and evidence suggest a new possible burial site for Deanie Peters, who disappeared 40 years ago: a dense swamp near Alto. But it’s not clear if police investigating the disappearance of the 14-year-old have searched the site near 68th Street SE and McCords Avenue, or ever plan to.
ALTO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Archaeologists#The Anomaly#Cal Poly#Santa Maria Times Rrb#Ksby Staff
850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Recover $12,000 Cash Elderly Woman Mailed To California As Part Of A Scam

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Friday said they were able to recover $12,000 for an elderly woman who believed she was the victim of a scam. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., the Carroll County resident arrived at the at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack and told state troopers she was convinced to send $12,000 cash to Belmont, California after receiving a phone call. A trooper contacted the FedEx Law Enforcement Liaison in California and was able to have the package pulled from delivery. The money is on its way back to the victim. Maryland State Police advise that residents to trust their instincts. “If you think it might be a scam, it probably is one,” police said. The case is still under investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Arrested While Driving with Woman Stuffed in Car’s Trunk

September 2, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. In a scene described by Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Captain Eric Buschow as something that might be seen in the fourth installment of the movie Taken starring action star Liam Neeson, on the night of August 28 th , passersby on a residential street in the unincorporated community of Oak View were shocked to see a woman screaming for help from inside the open trunk of a moving car.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kwayradio.com

Guns & Drugs Found in Home

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a search of his home turned up seven guns and a bag a methamphetamine, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Waterloo Police Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search on the home of 34 year old Charles Stocks Jr. at 421 Cherry St on Friday. Stocks was prohibited from handling firearms due to several prior felony convictions including burglary charges from 2016. He has been charged with seven counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stocks was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail before being released.
WATERLOO, IA
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Cops Beat and Tased a Black Dad in Front of His Daughter at a Traffic Stop

A Black motorist driving with his family in Taylor, Michigan was pulled over, beaten up and tased multiple times by the cops in front of his young child after his temporary paper license plate unknowingly fell off of his car. Now, he and his girlfriend are suing the five officers involved and the city in federal court for excessive force.
The Mendocino Voice

1 Bettega dead, 2 Bettegas arrested after homicide involving vehicle in Covelo

COVELO, 9/10/21 — A 23-year-old Covelo man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his cousin early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 4. Christopher Bettega was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a residence in the vicinity of Mendocino Pass Road and Biggar Lane, four days after Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies initially responded to reports that Christopher Bettega and victim William Bettega, 25, had been the victims of an attack and possible kidnapping around 1:30 a.m. At that time, William Bettega’s location was reportedly unknown.
COVELO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy