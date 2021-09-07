“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Hunted’

We’re off like a shot from last week’s Reaper attack finale. They are swift and vicious, taking down multiple members of our group. Maggie escapes to an old building and gets up close with a Reaper before re-grouping with Negan and Alden, but not before Alden’s leg is pretty badly wounded. They hobble on and find Agatha and our new favorite big man, Duncan. Duncan, alas, is bleeding out. He dies as Maggie says goodbye and gives him the mercy lobotomy. They move on and get attacked by even more walkers and Negan has to drag Maggie to safety as she tries to help Agatha, who is being torn apart by our undead friends. Then they come upon a burnt living corpse, strung up on a cross with the word “Judas” written above. They get Alden to a church where he can hide out while Maggie and Negan head on to get to the resupply and maybe find the others (whoever’s left anyway).

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO