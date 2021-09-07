Janesville, WI - Patrick Leon McCormick, age 77, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1944, in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Leone McCormick. He graduated from East High School in 1962, and attended the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Pat served in the United States Army, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry from 1964 to 1966 during the Vietnam Conflict. On September 23, 1967, he married Patricia Knuteson of Lodi, Wisconsin. He worked in telecommunications at CenturyTel as an engineer, until retiring in 2007.