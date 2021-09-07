CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Patrick Leon McCormick

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Patrick Leon McCormick, age 77, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1944, in Madison, WI, the son of Robert and Leone McCormick. He graduated from East High School in 1962, and attended the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Pat served in the United States Army, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry from 1964 to 1966 during the Vietnam Conflict. On September 23, 1967, he married Patricia Knuteson of Lodi, Wisconsin. He worked in telecommunications at CenturyTel as an engineer, until retiring in 2007.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney

Comments / 0

Community Policy