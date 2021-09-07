Vanderbilt offensive coordinator David Raih demoted, Joey Lynch calling plays
Before Vanderbilt even took the field for the first game of Clark Lea's tenure as head coach, the Commodores had already changed offensive coordinators. Lea confirmed Tuesday that David Raih is no longer calling Vanderbilt's plays and that quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Joey Lynch took over roughly one week into fall camp. The change was first reported by 247Sports on Monday afternoon. Lea cited Lynch's experience as an offensive coordinator as a factor in the decision as well as the desire to have Raih focus on coaching wide receivers.247sports.com
