CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, said Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, her husband's assassin, should not be released from prison. "Bobby believed we should work to 'tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.' He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband," she said Tuesday in a rare statement to NBC News.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 172

Related
Kenosha News.com

Editorial: Don't parole Sirhan Sirhan. The murder of Robert F. Kennedy was an assault on democracy

Early in the morning of June 5, 1968, during an event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles marking his victory in the California presidential primary the day before, Robert F. Kennedy was shot three times by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant with Jordanian citizenship whose diary detailed a hatred for RFK over his strong support for Israel. A day later, Kennedy died from his wounds.
U.S. POLITICS
Arkansas Online

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: The murder of RFK was an assault on democracy; block parole of Sirhan Sirhan

Early in the morning of June 5, 1968, during an event at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles marking his victory in the California presidential primary the day before, Robert F. Kennedy was shot three times by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant with Jordanian citizenship whose diary detailed a hatred for RFK over his strong support for Israel. A day later, Kennedy died from his wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Francisco Chronicle

Prospects for California release of Sirhan Sirhan, RFK's assassin, look unlikely

Sirhan Sirhan, convicted of murdering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was turned down for parole 15 times before a panel of the state Board of Parole Hearings found last month that the 77-year-old posed no danger to society. In most states the parole board would have the last word and could order the release of parole-eligible inmates with supervision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cbslocal.com

Robert F. Kennedy’s Widow Does Not Want His Killer Paroled

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 53 years after her husband was assassinated in Los Angeles, Robert F. Kennedy’s widow said Tuesday that his killer, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be freed, despite the recommendation last month that he be paroled. “Bobby believed we should work to ‘tame the savageness of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kennedy
Person
Joseph P. Kennedy Ii
Person
Courtney Kennedy
Person
Kerry Kennedy
Person
Angela Berry
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Ethel Kennedy
Person
Gavin Newsom
People

RFK's Widow Opposes His Assassin's Parole: 'An Unspeakable Loss'

"Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man," Ethel Kennedy said in a statement. Robert F. Kennedy's widow has joined the majority of her children in opposing the recent decision to parole his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, whom officials say is no longer a danger to society.
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Herald

Robbins: Parole for Sirhan sends wrong message at wrong time

Last week’s recommendation by two California parole officials that the man who murdered Robert F. Kennedy should be released from prison was quirky, even by California standards. Over the decades, 15 separate parole boards have considered Sirhan Sirhan’s claim that “justice” required that he be set free. Each rejected it, most recently in 2016. Though there is no public record of last week’s hearing, which produced a sharp reversal on the supposed basis that something unspecified had changed, reports of disjointed ruminations by the two officials did not inspire confidence in their recommendation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Antelope Valley Press

Sirhan Sirhan should stay in jail and die behind bars

At his trial for the murder of Robert F. Kennedy, Sirhan Sirhan testified that when he gunned down the charismatic Democratic presidential candidate in 1968, he did so “with 20 years of malice aforethought.”. An Arab Christian from Jerusalem, Sirhan hated Kennedy for his support of Israel. Though “20 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Parole board recommends parole to RFK's assassin

CALIFORNIA - After 53 years in prison, the man convicted of assassinating Senator Robert F. Kennedy has been recommended for parole. Until Friday, Sirhan Sirhan had been denied parole 15 times. The full California parole board has 120 days to make a final decision about the release of a man...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Christian#Palestinian#Democratic#The Associated Press
Boston

Joe Kennedy III speaks out against parole of RFK’s killer

"For our family, there has been no apology, no acceptance of personal responsibility, and no remorse." Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III is speaking out against the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968. Kennedy tweeted a statement on Wednesday sharing his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: It's a matter of justice. Don't release Sirhan Sirhan

I was an idealistic 26-year-old clerking on the United States Supreme Court when Sirhan Sirhan murdered Robert F. Kennedy, then a leading candidate for the 1968 Democratic presidential nomination. My dreams — like those of millions of Americans — for a humane exit from the Vietnam War, for a brighter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Survivor of RFK Assassination Is Okay with Parole for Sirhan Sirhan — and He Still Questions What Happened

Paul Schrade, who was shot in the head seconds before Kennedy was killed, argues police can now pursue what he suspects was a second shooter. A campaign worker who was also shot in the assassination of Sen. Robert Kennedy in 1968 — and who nearly died, but survived — said he's more upset with police than with Sirhan Sirhan, the man recently granted parole after serving 53 years for murdering Kennedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbian

RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan

BOSTON — Former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II, the oldest son of Robert F. Kennedy, denounced the possible parole of the man convicted of killing his father in California in 1968. “Two commissioners of the 18-member California Parole Board made a grievous error last Friday in recommending the release of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC News

199K+
Followers
28K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy