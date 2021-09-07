RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'
Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, said Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, her husband's assassin, should not be released from prison. "Bobby believed we should work to 'tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.' He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband," she said Tuesday in a rare statement to NBC News.www.nbcnews.com
