RFK's widow says Sirhan B. Sirhan 'should not be paroled'

Last week’s recommendation by two California parole officials that the man who murdered Robert F. Kennedy should be released from prison was quirky, even by California standards. Over the decades, 15 separate parole boards have considered Sirhan Sirhan’s claim that “justice” required that he be set free. Each rejected it, most recently in 2016. Though there is no public record of last week’s hearing, which produced a sharp reversal on the supposed basis that something unspecified had changed, reports of disjointed ruminations by the two officials did not inspire confidence in their recommendation.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO