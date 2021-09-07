CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Pat Foye declines ESD leadership post

By David Winzelberg
Long Island Business News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Foye has informed Gov. Kathy Hochul that he won’t be taking the helm of Empire State Development, after he was tapped as interim chief by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Foye, a Port Washington resident, left the Metropolitan Transportation Authority this summer, where he served for four years as president, chairman and CEO. Cuomo appointed Foye to be the interim president and CEO of ESD in June, a role he was slated to begin last month.

libn.com

