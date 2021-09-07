CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Lois Irene (Bruhn) Berg

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Lois Irene (Bruhn) Berg, age 84, a long-time Janesville resident died on August 26, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. She was born in Janesville on September 16, 1936, the daughter of Percy and Iona (Borchert) Bruhn. She attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 (Go Blue Birds). She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served on the Lincoln PTA. A long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, usher and delivered communion to the home bound. She had a strong belief in God. She was employed by Belscot for 15 years, Bishops for 4 years, ATK for 18 years and Home Instead for 10 years.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Wi Lois Irene#Alden Estates#Janesville High School#The Lincoln Pta#St John Lutheran Church#Home Instead#St#Henke Clarson#Funeal Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy