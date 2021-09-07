Janesville, WI - Lois Irene (Bruhn) Berg, age 84, a long-time Janesville resident died on August 26, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson. She was born in Janesville on September 16, 1936, the daughter of Percy and Iona (Borchert) Bruhn. She attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 (Go Blue Birds). She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served on the Lincoln PTA. A long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, usher and delivered communion to the home bound. She had a strong belief in God. She was employed by Belscot for 15 years, Bishops for 4 years, ATK for 18 years and Home Instead for 10 years.