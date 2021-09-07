Vanderbilt TE Ben Bresnahan not listed on depth chart for Week 2
Vanderbilt will apparently head to Colorado State for Saturday night's game missing a key piece on offense, as starting tight end Ben Bresnahan is not listed on the Commodores' depth chart released Tuesday. Bresnahan suffered an apparent lower body injury late in Vanderbilt's Week 1 loss to East Tennessee State and has been replaced by redshirt junior Gavin Schoenwald as the starter. Coach Clark Lea said Tuesday that Bresnahan is "week-to-week."247sports.com
