See Call Of Duty: Warzone's New Pacific Map In Pre-Alpha Footage

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal event on Tuesday, Amos Hodge from Raven Software revealed the first look at Call of Duty: Warzone's new map. Warzone Pacific, as it was referred to in the video (but not necessarily its real name), takes players to the Pacific in a total revamp of the Warzone experience. This is not a small change to the map like Verdansk '84 was, but it is instead a completely new map with all-new points of interest, locations, and places to explore. As you can see in the video, Verdansk's dark and gloomy art style is replaced with brighter, more colorful, and lush environments. You can see some footage of the new map below, but note that it's representative of the game in its pre-alpha state.

www.gamespot.com

vgr.com

Raven Software Bans Over 150,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Accounts

Earlier today, Raven Software announced another major wave of account-bans for Call of Duty: Warzone, purging around 50,000 accounts from the battle royale title. The announcement comes just days after more than 100,000 accounts were banned in a sweeping attack on cheaters and cheat-providers. The Latest Call of Duty: Warzone...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Activision Warns About More Bans Against Call of Duty: Warzone Cheaters in New Video

Activision has been consistently banning thousands of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone. The game has recently banned 100,000 Warzone accounts in a single day for cheating. The company has dropped a cryptic video on Twitter to send out a message to all the Warzone cheaters. The video claims to have a real reaction from a Warzone player, who got all of his accounts banned for cheating even without playing the game. The player then says that he is happy about his accounts being banned and that Activision is taking cheating more seriously. At the end of the video, Activision warns, “We know what you’re doing. We’re coming for you.” In the caption for this video, the company has said that PC anti-cheat for Call of Duty: Warzone is coming later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Bows are causing a game breaking bug

Call of Duty: Warzone contains various killstreak rewards to help you take down enemies. One particularly powerful killstreak is the Combat Bow. Loaded with explosive arrows, one hit can take down an enemy, even at a distance. However, a bug has emerged in Warzone which is causing big issues with the Combat Bow.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Bow Bug Transforms Players Into Giants

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Combat Bow Glitch Gave a Player a Giant’s FOV. Call of Duty: Warzone, since its launch, has had its fair share of issues. Now, one new glitch that has just surfaced has transformed the game’s players into giants that ended up randomly changing their field of view. Fans of the franchise have had consistent requests to improve the gameplay, and there was a high demand for an FOV slider on consoles. However, instead of giving them a much wider FOV, the bug in question sent them high into the sky.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Pre-order Accepted for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Pre-order Accepted for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Get ready for another round of the Call of Duty multiplayer with Modern Warfare. This newly fresh round starts with the new rolls of the updates with the army boots, controllers. This 2019’s Call of Dury: Modern Warfare again continues till the...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ Reveals First Look at Multiplayer and New 'Warzone' Map

Sledgehammer Game has been drip feeding information about the next title in the long running FPS franchise, Call of Duty Vanguard, after revealing it in Warzone back in August. With a featured spot at Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021 giving a preview of the campaign, it was only a matter of time that the series' cornerstone mode, multiplayer, got a showcase. That has finally happened with the release of early gameplay and a brand new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Is Call of Duty: Warzone Getting a FOV Slider on Console?

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. For console players of Call of Duty: Warzone, life has been bleak. The game has never had a FOV slider on console, while it has always had one on PC, a platform console gamers can crossplay with. This has led to many saying PC gamers have an unfair advantage in Warzone, which comes in addition to the advantage PC gamers using mouse and keyboard already have over console gamers.
RETAIL

