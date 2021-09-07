See Call Of Duty: Warzone's New Pacific Map In Pre-Alpha Footage

As part of the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal event on Tuesday, Amos Hodge from Raven Software revealed the first look at Call of Duty: Warzone's new map. Warzone Pacific, as it was referred to in the video (but not necessarily its real name), takes players to the Pacific in a total revamp of the Warzone experience. This is not a small change to the map like Verdansk '84 was, but it is instead a completely new map with all-new points of interest, locations, and places to explore. As you can see in the video, Verdansk's dark and gloomy art style is replaced with brighter, more colorful, and lush environments. You can see some footage of the new map below, but note that it's representative of the game in its pre-alpha state.