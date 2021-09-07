Patsy Young

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleElkhorn, WI - Patsy Carol Young, age 74, of Elkhorn, died Friday, August 27, 2021 peacefully at home after a long struggle with Alzheimers. She was born on June 19, 1947 in Woodstock, IL, the daughter of Charles Van Keuren and Lillian (Glaser) Van Keuren. She married Victor Young on July 23, 1966. Patsy's life was centered around her family. She was a generous and giving person with a passion for life. She welcomed new adventures. Patsy loved watching her children and grandchildren play or perform. She enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers with her husband. Her relentless love for family was complimented by her love for her dogs, yellow roses, giraffes, and hummingbirds. Her laughter, love, and smile will be forever treasured and missed.

