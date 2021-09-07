Gladys L. (Karlstrand) Otterson

King, WI - Gladys L. Otterson, 91, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Gladys was born in Duluth Minnesota, graduated from Denfeld High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. Gladys served in the delivery room and nursery in hospitals in Duluth, MN, Waukegan, IL, and Janesville, WI. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and was a longtime season-ticket holder for Badger football and basketball. She also loved music and enjoyed concerts with the Janesville White Symphony Orchestra. Gladys also helped assemble care packages for the needy.