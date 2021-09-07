CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Gladys L. (Karlstrand) Otterson

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing, WI - Gladys L. Otterson, 91, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Gladys was born in Duluth Minnesota, graduated from Denfeld High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. Gladys served in the delivery room and nursery in hospitals in Duluth, MN, Waukegan, IL, and Janesville, WI. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and was a longtime season-ticket holder for Badger football and basketball. She also loved music and enjoyed concerts with the Janesville White Symphony Orchestra. Gladys also helped assemble care packages for the needy.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waupaca, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
King, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Norway, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James

Comments / 0

Community Policy