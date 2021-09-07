It Looks Like Metro Is Seriously Considering A Georgetown Metro Station

The Wiehle-Reston East Metro station will be closed during the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24 so crews can work to connect the first and second phase of the Silver Line. This will be the second time in six months that the station has been shut down so the two phases can be tied together after work and tests related to signal infrastructure were not completed in June as expected, necessitating another shutdown.

RESTON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO