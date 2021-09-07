CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Looks Like Metro Is Seriously Considering A Georgetown Metro Station

Cover picture for the article

Could a Metro station in Georgetown be part of the solution to chronic overcrowding on the Orange, Blue, and Silver lines?. That option is central to four scenarios Metro is considering as it weighs possible fixes to backups and delays in the Rosslyn Tunnel, which carries passengers on all three lines from Northern Virginia into D.C. and on to Maryland. The scenarios are fleshed out in a new update to Metro’s two-year study of the congested transit routes.

