Gizelle Bryant Feels Wendy Osefo is Too Rehearsed + Insults About Jamal Bryant Are Stale

Robyn Dixon has been accused of defending Gizelle Bryant too much on RHOP. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon ended up on Wendy Osefo’s bad side on the recent episode. Not only did Robyn also criticize Wendy’s change in personality with Gizelle Bryant, but she interjected herself into the conversation when Wendy confronted Gizelle for bringing the Eddie Osefo rumors to the group. Robyn asked Wendy what was said about Eddie. And they ended up exchanging words right after. Of course, Robyn didn’t like the shade thrown at her relationship with Juan Dixon. So she’s not interested in inviting Wendy to their wedding. She also said she is disappointed by Wendy’s behavior.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO