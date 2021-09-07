Gizelle Bryant Feels Wendy Osefo is Too Rehearsed + Insults About Jamal Bryant Are Stale
Gizelle Bryant thinks Wendy Osefo’s anger is a bit of an overreaction. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo are clashing on the current season. Some fans were shocked by their fall out because they appeared to be forming a friendship on the previous season. However, things have taken a turn for the worse after Gizelle made some observations about Wendy. She told Ashley Darby that she believes it’s possible Wendy has changed so much because of the cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo.urbanbellemag.com
